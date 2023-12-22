Tomasino scores twice, lifts Predators past Flyers

Cole Smith and Gustav Nyquist scored, and Colton Sissons and Filip Forsberg each had two assists for Nashville (19-14-0), which has won five of six. Juuse Saros made 30 saves.

Morgan Frost and Sean Couturier scored for Philadelphia (18-11-3), which was 7-0-2 in its previous nine games. Samuel Ersson made 28 saves.

Frost gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 1:31 of the first period. Philadelphia forward Bobby Brink rimmed the puck behind the Nashville net where it went off Frost's skate, popped over the crossbar, bounced off Saros' back and into the net.

Smith tied the game 1-1 at 1:05 of the second period with a short-handed goal, lifting the puck over Ersson’s blocker on a 3-on-1 rush.

Couturier put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at 4:45 with a power-play goal, taking the puck around Saros and tucking it in at the left post.

The Predators tied it 2-2 at 5:24 when Tomasino finished a 2-on-1 with Tommy Novak. It was Tomasino's second goal in three games after he scored once in his first 22.

Tomasino put the Predators ahead 3-2 at 15:59 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle. It was Tomasino's first two-goal game in three NHL seasons.

Nyquist scored an empty-net goal for the 4-2 final at at 19:59.