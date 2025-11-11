Rangers score 6, cruise past Predators for 1st home win of season

Matthew Wood scored his first NHL hat trick in a losing effort for the Predators (5-9-4).

Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and two assists, Vincent Trocheck had two assists in his first game since Oct. 9, and rookie forward Gabe Perreault picked up an assist for his first NHL point in his season debut for the Rangers (8-7-2), who were shut out in their past two home games. Vladislav Gavrikov had a goal and an assist, and Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves.

Trocheck missed the past 14 games with an upper-body injury.

The Rangers lost their first seven home games (0-6-1), scoring six goals and getting shut out five times. They scored five goals before the second intermission Monday, with three coming on four shots in the second period.

Juuse Saros allowed five goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Justus Annunen (five saves) for the third period by the Predators, who have lost five games in a row, the past three in regulation, and eight of nine (1-6-2).

Mika Zibanejad's breakaway goal, set up by a pass from Adam Fox (two assists), gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 10:39 of the first period and ended a home shutout streak of 141:27 dating to a 6-5 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 23.

Wood tied it 1-1 at 16:16 with a double rebound power-play goal from the slot, but Gavrikov scored at 18:07 to give New York a 2-1 lead.

Lafreniere made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 1:23 of the second. He took a pass from Perreault, split defensemen Nic Hague and Spencer Stastney, deked to his backhand and slid the puck through Saros' five-hole.

Perreault was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

Panarin pushed it to 4-1 at 7:51 when his one-timer from the left point got through Saros' five-hole.

Will Cuylle extended it to 5-1 at 19:50 off a 3-on-2 rush.

Wood scored a power-play goal at 12:48 of the third period to cut it to 5-2. Panarin then banked a shot in off Nashville defenseman Adam Wilsby at 13:30 to make it 6-2.

Wood completed the hat trick at 19:15 for the 6-3 final.