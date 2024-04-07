Varlamov makes 41 saves, Islanders shut out Predators

It was the third shutout of the season for Varlamov, who has started four of the past six games (3-1-0).

Noah Dobson and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders (35-27-15), who remained two points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4 earlier on Saturday, for third in the Metropolitan Division.

It was New York's first win against Nashville since Oct. 28, 2017 (0-8-2 in previous 10 games).

Kevin Lankinen made 28 saves for the Predators (44-29-4), who have lost four of their past five games.

Nashville holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, one point ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.

Dobson gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 9:07 of the second period. After Mike Reilly received a pass from Mathew Barzal at the left point, he sent the puck back to Dobson, who scored through traffic from the right point.

The Islanders preserved the one-goal lead by killing off back-to-back penalties in the third period. Varlamov made the biggest save during the kills at 6:51, when he used his stick to knock away a backdoor pass from Gustav Nyquist.

Palmieri scored an empty-net goal at 18:41 for the 2-0 final.

The Predators outshot the Islanders 19-10 in the third period.