Predators at Canadiens

PREDATORS (14-13-0) at CANADIENS (12-12-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood -- Thomas Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith
Juuso Parssinen -- Cody Glass -- Philip Tomasino
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn
Kevin Lankinen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Michael McCarron, Dante Fabbro
Injured: None
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Tanner Pearson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Joel Armia -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- Gustav Lindstrom
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Jayden Struble -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Samuel Montembeault
Jake Allen
Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Alex Newhook (high ankle sprain), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Jordan Harris (lower body), David Savard (broken hand)
Status Report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Saros will likely start after Lankinen made 32 saves in a 4-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Montembeault could make his third start in four games after Primeau made 46 saves in a 3-2 shootout win at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. … Pearson left the game with an upper-body injury and there was no update on his status following the game. Pezzetta, a forward, would likely play if Pearson is unavailable.