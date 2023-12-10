Predators at Canadiens

PREDATORS (14-13-0) at CANADIENS (12-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Thomas Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Juuso Parssinen -- Cody Glass -- Philip Tomasino

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn

Kevin Lankinen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Michael McCarron, Dante Fabbro

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Tanner Pearson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Joel Armia -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- Gustav Lindstrom

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Samuel Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Alex Newhook (high ankle sprain), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Jordan Harris (lower body), David Savard (broken hand)

Status Report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Saros will likely start after Lankinen made 32 saves in a 4-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Montembeault could make his third start in four games after Primeau made 46 saves in a 3-2 shootout win at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. … Pearson left the game with an upper-body injury and there was no update on his status following the game. Pezzetta, a forward, would likely play if Pearson is unavailable.