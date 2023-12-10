Predators at Canadiens

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (14-13-0) at CANADIENS (12-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Thomas Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Juuso Parssinen -- Cody Glass -- Philip Tomasino

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier 

Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn

Kevin Lankinen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Michael McCarron, Dante Fabbro

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Tanner Pearson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Joel Armia -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- Gustav Lindstrom

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Samuel Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Alex Newhook (high ankle sprain), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Jordan Harris (lower body), David Savard (broken hand)

Status Report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Saros will likely start after Lankinen made 32 saves in a 4-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Montembeault could make his third start in four games after Primeau made 46 saves in a 3-2 shootout win at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. … Pearson left the game with an upper-body injury and there was no update on his status following the game. Pezzetta, a forward, would likely play if Pearson is unavailable.

Latest News

NHL Buzz news and notes December 10

NHL Buzz: Puljujarvi joins Penguins on player tryout contract
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Detroit Red Wings David Perron to have disciplinary hearing

Perron to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Red Wings game
NHL On Tap news and notes December 10

NHL On Tap: Bedard, Blackhawks host Ovechkin, Capitals
NHL morning skate for December 10

Morning Skate for December 10
NHL betting odds for December 10 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 10
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Carolina Hurricanes Vancouver Canucks game recap December 9

Pettersson has 3 points, Canucks hand Hurricanes 4th straight loss
Philadelphia Flyers Colorado Avalanche game recap December 9

Konecny scores twice, Flyers defeat Avalanche for 4th straight win
Tampa Bay Lightning Seattle Kraken game recap December 9

Lightning win in OT, hand Kraken 7th straight loss
Beniers geared up for Winter Classic with Kraken despite struggles

Beniers geared up for Winter Classic with Kraken despite struggles
Montreal Canadiens Buffalo Sabres game recap December 9

Primeau makes career-high 46 saves, Canadiens defeat Sabres in shootout
Seattle Kraken Winter Classic mask baseball cards

Kraken goalie Daccord shows off new mask featuring Mariners baseball cards
St. Louis Blues Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 9

Blackhawks defeat Blues, win consecutive games for 1st time this season
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Hanson brother Steve Carlson talks cancer fight with NHL.com

Hanson brother Steve Carlson discusses cancer fight, 'Slap Shot' with NHL.com