Spurgeon lifts Wild to OT win against Predators

Spurgeon and Kaprizov each had a goal and an assist, and Declan Chisholm also scored for Minnesota (16-4-4), which defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday and has won three straight. Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves.

“I really liked the effort,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “I thought it was a hard-fought game by both teams. You go back and look at every situation, special teams, 5-on-5, goaltending on both teams, the physicality of the game. I think the competitiveness of it, it was two teams that went to battle tonight and glad we could find a way to get the two points.”

Roman Josi had two assists, and Ryan O'Reilly and Fedor Svechkov scored for Nashville (7-12-6), which lost its fourth straight (0-1-3) including a 3-2 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. Juuse Saros made 25 saves starting for the second straight day.

“It was a fun hockey game,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “Even game. Had some opportunities. Didn’t capitalize, couldn’t really get that third one. Kind of haunted us all year, and I thought we had some really good chances to get it, and it didn’t happen again tonight. But I think a lot to feel good about the last four, last five (games) that I thought we looked little bit more like us, and I like the way we transitioned. I like the way that we moved the puck. I thought we looked fast. We played fast, just not getting rewarded for it right now.

“The game’s challenging us right now, and they’re hoping we’ll go away but we keep coming back.”