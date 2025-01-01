Rossi has 3 points for Wild in win against Predators

Mats Zuccarello and Jonas Brodin each had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson made 43 saves for Minnesota (23-11-4), which has won three of four. Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists.

Brady Skjei had two assists for Nashville (11-20-7), which has lost three straight, including 3-0 at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. Justus Annunen made 33 saves.

Rossi gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 7:54 of the first period when Zuccarello's shot from along the left boards deflected in off his chest near the left post.

Colton Sissons tied it 1-1 at 11:00 with a deflection of Skjei's one-timer in the slot.

Jonathan Marchessault put Nashville ahead 2-1 at 15:14 after Yakov Trenin blindly passed the puck back into the Wild's defensive zone right to Steven Stamkos. The Predators forward then passed across to Marchessault, who scored with a one-timer past Gustavsson's right pad from the bottom of the left circle.

Zuccarello tied it back up 2-2 at 6:19 of the second period during a five-minute power play. Gustavsson cleared the puck up to Joel Eriksson Ek at the offensive zone blue line, and he then fed Zuccarello for a tap-in as he was cutting in front.

Brodin gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead at 8:57 with a wrist shot through traffic from the right point, but Ryan O’Reilly tied it 3-3 at 12:01 when he found a rebound below the left circle.

Declan Chisholm put Minnesota back in front 4-3 at 17:08 with another power-play goal, scoring glove side with a one-timer from the point.

Rossi extended the lead to 5-3 at 7:07 of the third period, knocking in a rebound while falling to the ice for the Wild's third power-play goal.

Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon left the game at 3:19 of the second period with an apparent lower-body injury after crashing his right leg into the boards behind Gustavsson. Predators forward Zachary L’Heureux received a match penalty on the play.