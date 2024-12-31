Predators at Wild projected lineups

PREDATORS (11-19-7) at WILD (22-11-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L'Heureux -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Vinnie Hinostroza -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Jeremy Lauzon -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Justin Barron

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson – Joel Eriksson Ek -- Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ben Jones

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott

Injured: Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)

Status report

The Predators did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday following a 3-0 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. … Kaprizov, a forward, has not resumed skating and will miss his third straight game.