Predators at Wild projected lineups

PREDATORS (11-19-7) at WILD (22-11-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L'Heureux -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Vinnie Hinostroza -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Jeremy Lauzon -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Justin Barron
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson – Joel Eriksson Ek -- Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin
Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ben Jones
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Travis Dermott
Injured: Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)
Status report
The Predators did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday following a 3-0 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. … Kaprizov, a forward, has not resumed skating and will miss his third straight game.