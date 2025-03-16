LOS ANGELES -- Quinton Byfield scored 3:20 into overtime to lift the Los Angeles Kings to their fifth straight win, 1-0 against the Nashville Predators at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.
Byfield scores in OT, Kings shut out Predators for 5th straight win
Forward ends it at 3:20, has goals in 6 games in row; Kuemper makes 24 saves for Los Angeles
Byfield, who has scored in six straight games, tapped in a cross-slot pass from Adrian Kempe after he drove through the right circle .
Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for the Kings (36-20-9), who are 9-0-2 in their past 11 home games.
Justus Annunen made 20 saves for the Predators (25-33-8), who lost 2-1 at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, dropping back-to-back games following a four-game winning streak.