Byfield scores in OT, Kings shut out Predators for 5th straight win

Byfield, who has scored in six straight games, tapped in a cross-slot pass from Adrian Kempe after he drove through the right circle .

Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for the Kings (36-20-9), who are 9-0-2 in their past 11 home games.

Justus Annunen made 20 saves for the Predators (25-33-8), who lost 2-1 at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, dropping back-to-back games following a four-game winning streak.