LOS ANGELES -- Anton Forsberg made 29 saves and stopped all three attempts he faced in the shootout for the Los Angeles Kings, who moved back into the second wild card from the Western Conference with a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators at Crypto.com Arena on Monday.
Kings edge Predators in shootout, take over 2nd wild card in West
Forsberg makes 29 saves for Los Angeles, which is 3-0-1 in past 4; Josi has 2 points for Nashville
Los Angeles is one point ahead of Nashville, which would own the tiebreaker if the two were tied, and two points ahead of the San Jose Sharks, who have a game in hand.
Joel Armia and Scott Laughton scored for the Kings (32-26-19), who are 3-0-1 in their past four and have won consecutive games for the first time since a three-game winning streak from Jan. 20-27.
Steven Stamkos scored for the third straight game, Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, and Juuse Saros made 26 saves for the Predators (36-31-10), who had won two in a row.
Armia put the Kings up 1-0 at 5:36 of the first period on a wrist shot from the left circle.
Stamkos tied it 1-1 at 4:29 of the second period with a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-slot saucer pass from Ryan O’Reilly during a 5-on-3 power play.
Laughton put the Kings back in front 2-1 at 13:57. Jared Wright entered the zone with speed and took the puck down to the goal line, where he then found Laughton at the top of the right crease for a quick wrist shot.
Josi tied it 2-2 at 4:18 of the third period. Filip Forsberg's one-timer went wide of the net and caromed off the end boards into the left circle, where Josi one-timed it under the left pad of Anton Forsberg.
Predators defenseman Nicolas Hague did not play and is day to day because of an upper-body injury he sustained in a 6-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.