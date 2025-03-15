Predators at Kings projected lineups

PREDATORS (25-33-7) at KINGS (35-20-9)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KCAL

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault

Filip Forsberg -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jakub Vrana

Kiefer Bellows -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Spencer Stastney

Jordan Oesterle -- Justin Barron

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Andreas Englund

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Trevor Lewis

Injured: None

Status report

Neither conducted held a morning skate … Annunen could start in goal after Saros made 13 saves in a 2-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.