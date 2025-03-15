Predators at Kings projected lineups

PREDATORS (25-33-7) at KINGS (35-20-9)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KCAL
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault
Filip Forsberg -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jakub Vrana
Kiefer Bellows -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Spencer Stastney
Jordan Oesterle -- Justin Barron
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Andreas Englund
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Trevor Lewis
Injured: None
Status report
Neither conducted held a morning skate … Annunen could start in goal after Saros made 13 saves in a 2-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. … The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.