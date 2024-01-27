Oilers top Predators for 16th win in row, 1 from tying NHL record

McDavid, Draisaitl combine for 7 points, Perry makes debut for Edmonton

Recap: Predators @ Oilers 1.27.24

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers won their 16th straight game, one away from tying the NHL record, with a 4-1 victory against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Edmonton tied the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets for the second-longest winning streak in League history and can match the record set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins when it visits the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 6 following the NHL All-Star break.

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (29-15-1). Zach Hyman scored his team-leading 30th goal of the season, and Stuart Skinner made 29 saves for his 12th straight victory.

Colton Sissons scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 17 saves for the Predators (26-22-1), who have lost three of their past four.

Nugent-Hopkins put Edmonton ahead 1-0 on the power play 7:55 into the first period, taking a pass in the slot from Draisaitl, shooting through traffic and beating Lankinen to the stick side.

Draisaitl made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 11:39 of the second period. He took a pass from McDavid at the bottom of the right face-off circle and put a one-timer behind Lankinen’s glove for his 800th NHL point.

McDavid pushed the lead to 3-0 at 9:12 of the third period. He picked up a rebound on his way behind the net and banked the puck in off Lankinen from below the goal line.

Sissons cut it to 3-1 at 13:25. Luke Evangelista fed him from behind the net, and the puck bounced off of a couple of bodies before Sissons put it past Skinner.

The goal ended the Oilers shutout streak at 158:00.

Hyman scored into an empty net with 3:19 remaining for the 4-1 final.

Corey Perry had two shots on goal and played 12:44 in his Edmonton debut after signing a one-year, $775,000 contract Monday. The 38-year-old forward hadn’t played since Nov. 19 with the Chicago Blackhawks, who announced on Nov. 28 they were terminating his contract.

