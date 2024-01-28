Oilers take 16-game winning streak into extended break

EDMONTON -- Sixteen does not get any sweeter for the Edmonton Oilers heading into an extended break.
Edmonton defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 at Rogers Place on Saturday for its 16th consecutive win and is one away from tying the NHL record of 17 set by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1992-93.
The Oilers (29-15-1) will have been off for nine days when they resume play at the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 6 following the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto on Feb. 1-3.
“It’s exciting. Obviously it’s a great run, obviously the goalies have played great,” Edmonton captain Connor McDavid said. “This past week wasn’t our best hockey and we found a way to get three wins, which is a great sign. We’ve gotten great goaltending, the back end has been good, the kill has been amazing. Those are all good things.”
Coach Kris Knoblauch believes the break can be a good thing rather than a momentum-stopper.
"Anytime you’re winning games you don’t want that break, but I think a lot of the guys are a little banged up and need that rest,” he said. “… I think this right now, guys have been pushing so hard, they know about the streak. I think it’s good to reset, get everyone to come back and get recharged for the second half of the season."
The streak, which began Dec. 21 with a 6-3 win at the New Jersey Devils to end a three-game slide, equals the second-longest run in NHL history, set by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2016-2017.
Along with way, the Oilers broke their previous record of nine straight wins, set in 2000-01 and matched last season, and set the record for the longest winning streak by a Canada-based team at 13, breaking the mark set by the Montreal Canadiens in 1967-68. Edmonton also has not allowed more than two goals in its past 14 games.
“I think what makes it special is that it’s been everybody,” McDavid said. “It’s been everybody all together pulling on the rope. It hasn’t been one or two guys, it’s been the entire group, whether it’s ‘DR’ (Derek Ryan) scoring a big goal, killing one (penalty) off late in the third or someone doing whatever. It’s been everybody pulling on the rope and that’s what great groups do, and we’ve shown that over the course of the stretch.”