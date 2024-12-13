Coach’s Challenge: NSH @ DAL – 14:57 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Dallas

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Nashville

Explanation: Video review determined Nashville’s Filip Forsberg had a significant presence in the crease and made contact with goaltender Jake Oettinger that impaired his ability to play his position prior to Nick Blankenburg’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Latest News

2025 NHL Draft notebook: Fiddler benefitting from dual citizenship

Unmasked: Examining drop in NHL save percentage 

Guenther has 3 points in Utah Hockey Club win against Avalanche

Rust scores hat trick, Rakell has 4 points for Penguins in win against Canadiens

Hughes gets goal, 2 assists to lead Devils past Kings

Protas lifts Capitals past Blue Jackets in OT

Draisaitl has 4 points, Oilers stay hot against Wild

Laughton scores all 4 goals for Flyers in win against Red Wings

Pacioretty has 3 points, Maple Leafs edge Ducks

O’Reilly has 3 points, leads Predators past Stars

Barbashev scores in OT, Golden Knights rally late to defeat Jets

Celebrini gets 3 points, Sharks edge Blues

Holmstrom helps Islanders hold off Blackhawks

Zegras out 6 weeks for Ducks after knee surgery

NHL Buzz: Josi day to day for Predators with lower-body injury

Lightning reunite with young fan battling brain cancer in Calgary

Unsuspecting mom of Canucks forward wins massive 50/50 prize

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today