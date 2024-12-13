Coach’s Challenge: NSH @ DAL – 14:57 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Dallas

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Nashville

Explanation: Video review determined Nashville’s Filip Forsberg had a significant presence in the crease and made contact with goaltender Jake Oettinger that impaired his ability to play his position prior to Nick Blankenburg’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”