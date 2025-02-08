Donato has 4 points, Blackhawks ease past Predators

It was Donato’s first four-point game in the NHL. The forward has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past five games.

Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar and Seth Jones each had a goal and an assist, and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves for the Blackhawks (17-31-6), who had lost three in a row. Alex Vlasic and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists.

Juuse Saros, who will represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, made 24 saves for the Predators (18-28-7), who have lost six straight.

Nazar put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0 at 8:37 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer from the bottom of the right face-off circle after taking a pass from Vlasic from behind the net.

Twenty seconds later, Colton Sissons tied the game 1-1 at 8:57. He took a cross-ice pass from Cole Smith and scored from in front of the net after Smith chased the puck into the offensive zone.

Patrick Maroon gave Chicago a 2-1 lead t 14:54. Lukas Reichel’s shot from the slot was stopped by Saros, and Maroon scored on the rebound.

Bedard’s power-play goal put the Blackhawks up 3-1 at 5:47 of the second period. Donato passed across the ice to Bedard, who scored on a one-timer from the dot in the left face-off circle.

Donato put Chicago up 4-1 at 15:24. Teravainen, who will represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, passed from the right point to Donato in the slot. Donato moved in and put a backhand shot past Saros. Donato established an NHL career best with his 17th goal of the season.

Seth Jones’ power-play goal at 19:51 increased the Blackhawks’ lead to 5-1. Jones scored from in front of the net after taking a touch pass from Donato.

Donato's second goal of the game, at 13:18 of the third period, gave Chicago a 6-1 lead.

Tommy Novak scored for Nashville at 18:57 for the 6-2 final.