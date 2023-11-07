Predators at Flames

PREDATORS (5-6-0) at FLAMES (3-7-1)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Thomas Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Liam Foudy -- Jusso Parssinen -- Michael McCarron

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo -- Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Samuel Fagemo, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Luke Schenn (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Dillon Dube

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Yegor Sharangovich

Martin Pospisil -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov -- Nick DeSimone

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed)

Suspended: Andrew Mangiapane

Status report

Saros is expected to start for the 10th time in 12 games this season. ... McCarron, a healthy scratch the past four games, could play in place of Tomasino. ... Ruzicka will return after missing four games with a shoulder injury sustained in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 24. ... Mangiapane will serve his one-game suspension. The forward cross-checked Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann in the first period of a 6-3 win Saturday. ... Markstrom will make his fifth start in six games.