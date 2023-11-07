Predators at Flames

PREDATORS (5-6-0) at FLAMES (3-7-1)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood -- Thomas Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith
Liam Foudy -- Jusso Parssinen -- Michael McCarron
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo -- Tyson Barrie
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Samuel Fagemo, Philip Tomasino
Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Luke Schenn (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Dillon Dube
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Walker Duehr
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov -- Nick DeSimone
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed)
Suspended: Andrew Mangiapane
Status report
Saros is expected to start for the 10th time in 12 games this season. ... McCarron, a healthy scratch the past four games, could play in place of Tomasino. ... Ruzicka will return after missing four games with a shoulder injury sustained in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 24. ... Mangiapane will serve his one-game suspension. The forward cross-checked Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann in the first period of a 6-3 win Saturday. ... Markstrom will make his fifth start in six games.