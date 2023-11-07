Latest News

Campbell placed on waivers by Oilers

Buzz: Greig, Kastelic each out at least 2 more weeks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

 Pacioretty confident he'll return from Achilles tear

Stanley Cup surprises Enoch Cree Nation students

NHL On Tap: Rangers seek point in 8th straight game

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Western Conference top team debated by NHL.com

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL NHLPA Industry Growth Fund celebrates 10th anniversary 

Canucks extend point streak to 8, defeat struggling Oilers

22 games to be nationally televised this week

Devils utilizing 'next-man-up mentality’ during Jack Hughes' absence

Lightning, Maple Leafs must tighten up defensively after latest seesaw affair

Ouellette proved 'dominant' on road to gold medals, championships, Hall of Fame

Ouellette took talent to next level on path to Hall of Fame, Sauvageau says

McDonald talks work on Hall of Fame committee, former Flames teammate Vernon in Q&A with NHL.com

Depth players invaluable to coaches during season

Predators at Flames

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (5-6-0) at FLAMES (3-7-1)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Thomas Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Liam Foudy -- Jusso Parssinen -- Michael McCarron

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo -- Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Samuel Fagemo, Philip Tomasino

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Luke Schenn (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Elias Lindholm -- Dillon Dube

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Yegor Sharangovich

Martin Pospisil -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Adam Ruzicka -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov -- Nick DeSimone

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed)

Suspended: Andrew Mangiapane

Status report

Saros is expected to start for the 10th time in 12 games this season. ... McCarron, a healthy scratch the past four games, could play in place of Tomasino. ... Ruzicka will return after missing four games with a shoulder injury sustained in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 24. ... Mangiapane will serve his one-game suspension. The forward cross-checked Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann in the first period of a 6-3 win Saturday. ... Markstrom will make his fifth start in six games.