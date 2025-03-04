Predators at Bruins projected lineups

PREDATORS (21-32-7) at BRUINS (28-26-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SN360, TVAS

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault

Tommy Novak -- Steven Stamkos -- Luke Evangelista

Kiefer Bellows -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Jake Lucchini -- Michael McCarron -- Andreas Englund

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn

Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Fedor Svechkov

Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Georgii Merkulov -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Cole Koepke -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau

Jeffrey Viel -- John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jordan Oesterle -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee), Brad Marchand (upper body)

Status report

Sissons will center the third line. ... The Bruins sent forward Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers as part of a three-team trade that also involved the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday; Boston received defenseman Maximus Wanner, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. ... Wanner will report to Providence of the American Hockey League. ... Marchand, a forward is week to week after being injured during a 3-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Merkulov will play left wing on the second line and Viel will play on the third line. ... Boston re-assigned defenseman Ian Mitchell to Providence on Tuesday.