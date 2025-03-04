Predators at Bruins projected lineups

PREDATORS (21-32-7) at BRUINS (28-26-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SN360, TVAS
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Jonathan Marchessault
Tommy Novak -- Steven Stamkos -- Luke Evangelista
Kiefer Bellows -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith
Jake Lucchini -- Michael McCarron -- Andreas Englund
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn
Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Fedor Svechkov
Injured: Zachary L’Heureux (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Georgii Merkulov -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Cole Koepke -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau
Jeffrey Viel -- John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jordan Oesterle -- Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee), Brad Marchand (upper body)
Status report
Sissons will center the third line. ... The Bruins sent forward Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers as part of a three-team trade that also involved the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday; Boston received defenseman Maximus Wanner, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. ... Wanner will report to Providence of the American Hockey League. ... Marchand, a forward is week to week after being injured during a 3-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. ... Merkulov will play left wing on the second line and Viel will play on the third line. ... Boston re-assigned defenseman Ian Mitchell to Providence on Tuesday.