Dostal makes 27 saves, Ducks edge Predators

Killorn breaks tie in 3rd for Anaheim; Vrana scores for Nashville

Predators at Ducks | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Lukas Dostal made 27 saves for the Anaheim Ducks in a 2-1 win against the Nashville Predators at Honda Center on Friday.

Troy Terry and Alex Killorn scored for the Ducks (29-30-7), who had lost four of five.

Jakub Vrana scored, and Juuse Saros made 13 saves for the Predators (25-33-7), who were trying to win five in a row to match their season high.

Killorn scored for the second straight game to give Anaheim a 2-1 lead at 11:20 of the third period.

The Ducks entered the zone on a 3-on-2 rush and Trevor Zegras slid a backhand centering pass to Killorn, who swept the puck into the net from the slot.

Just prior to Killorn's goal, Nashville couldn't capitalize on a two-man advantage for 1:10.

Terry scored to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 15:52 of the second period after Nashville defenseman Justin Barron tried to pass the puck out of his zone, but his stick broke.

The puck went to defense partner Jordan Oesterle, who banked the puck off his wall, but it went to Ducks forward Frank Vatrano still in the Nashville zone. He slid a horizontal pass to Terry, who scored with a wrist shot into the top right corner from the left circle.

Dostal carried a shutout into the third period for the 10th time this season, but Nashville scored on its first power play to tie it 1-1 at 4:24.

Killorn was in the penalty box for interference when Vrana took a shot that Dostal attempted to glove, but the puck deflected through his pads and across the goal line.

