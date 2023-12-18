Color of Hockey: NFL veteran Jack, mom 1st Black ECHL team majority owners

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack, who became a majority owner of the Allen Americans of the ECHL in October along with his mother, LaSonjia Jack. They are the first Black majority owners in the league’s history.

Myles Jack partially credits hockey with getting him back into the National Football League.

The 28-year-old linebacker retired in August after playing seven seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers and made history in October when he and his mother, LaSonjia Jack, became majority owners of the Allen Americans of the ECHL, the first Black majority owners in the league.

Jack quickly became a hands-on boss who attended the Ottawa Senators ECHL affiliate’s home and road games, practices, occasionally worked out with players, and even put on a pair of skates for a lap -- albeit a slow one -- around a rink.

But then that competitive itch returned.

“Yeah, I would say so,” Jack said. “As a competitor, watching the hockey games, watching them hit each other, watching close games. It’s two different sports but the objective and team goals and the elements that make a winning team are all pretty much the same no matter what sport you’re in.”

About the same time, the Steelers came calling. Depleted at linebacker due to injuries, they asked Jack if he were interested in making a comeback. He signed a contract with Pittsburgh’s practice squad in November.

“To come back to the Steelers and just kind of get another peek at how they run things and how the coaches establish how everything runs is definitely something I would like to emulate in Allen, for sure,” he said.