Most memorable moment in 1st month of season debated by NHL.com

The opening month of the 2023-24 season is already in the books.

It has been filled with high-scoring games, highlight-reel goals, surprising teams and disappointing starts.

Center Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils is tied for the League lead in points with 20 in his first 11 games. Even more surprisingly, teammate Jesper Bratt is two points behind him. Forward Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers has a point in each of his team’s 11 games. The Vancouver Canucks have three players among the top nine scorers in the NHL. Center Elias Pettersson has 20 points, tied with Jack Hughes, and center J.T. Miller and defenseman Quinn Hughes, Jack's younger brother, each has 16.

Forward Frank Vatrano of the surprising Anaheim Ducks (6-4-0) is tied for second in the League in goals with nine, along with forward Alex DeBrincat of the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1), who sit second in the Atlantic Division after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights and the Boston Bruins, who rewrote the NHL record book in winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season, have one loss in regulation between them; Vegas (11-0-1) is off to the best start by a Cup champ in the League’s history. Boston (9-1-1) is 74-13-6 in its past 93 regular-season games.

But so much more is going on across the League as well.

We asked our staff writers to encapsulate the first month of the regular season by picking out their most memorable moments. Here they are, in chronological order.

Banner knight in Vegas

No words. None needed. There was, however, a giant slot machine. That was needed. The Vegas Golden Knights raised their first Stanley Cup championship banner before their season-opening 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 10 in a way only they could do. There was their knight helmet that lowers from the rafters to where the team emerges from the hallway leading to its dressing room. A replica stone was brought to center ice during the story narration that is always part of the pregame show at T-Mobile Arena. A costumed knight skated onto the ice and stabbed his sword into the stone. The scoreboard showed highlights from the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, their first season, Forward Mark Stone being named captain, center Jack Eichel arriving, Bruce Cassidy’s introductory press conference as coach and their championship run. The knight returned, pulled his sword out of the stone, and the Golden Knights came onto the ice through a haze of smoke, their intro music pumping. Stone raised the Cup over his head. The team did a full lap with it. The captain placed the Cup on a table next to the giant slot machine and pulled the lever. Triple Stanley Cups. The banner rose out of the machine. Winner. Winner. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer