Canadiens at Capitals

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (20-21-8) at CAPITALS (22-18-7)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen

Lucas Condotta -- Brandon Gignac -- Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Jordan Harris

Injured: Alex Newhook (ankle)

Suspended: Brendan Gallagher

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Matthew Phillips, Alexander Alexeyev, Ethan Bear

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Gignac, who was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League, will make his season debut and play his first NHL game since March 9, 2019 with the New Jersey Devils. ... Gallagher, a forward, will serve the second of a five-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during a 4-3 win on Jan. 25. … Montembeault will start. ... The Capitals announced Monday that center Evgeny Kuznetsov is receiving care from the Player Assistance Program of the NHLPA and NHL. … Lindgren will make his seventh start in nine games. ... Sgarbossa could make his season debut after being recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Milano, a forward, skated in a regular jersey for the first time since his injury; he has missed 22 games.

