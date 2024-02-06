Canadiens at Capitals

CANADIENS (20-21-8) at CAPITALS (22-18-7)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen
Lucas Condotta -- Brandon Gignac -- Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Jayden Struble -- David Savard
Arber Xhekaj -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Sam Montembeault
Jake Allen
Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Jordan Harris
Injured: Alex Newhook (ankle)
Suspended: Brendan Gallagher
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Michael Sgarbossa -- Anthony Mantha
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Joel Edmundson -- Nick Jensen
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Matthew Phillips, Alexander Alexeyev, Ethan Bear
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Gignac, who was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League, will make his season debut and play his first NHL game since March 9, 2019 with the New Jersey Devils. ... Gallagher, a forward, will serve the second of a five-game suspension for an illegal check to the head against New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during a 4-3 win on Jan. 25. … Montembeault will start. ... The Capitals announced Monday that center Evgeny Kuznetsov is receiving care from the Player Assistance Program of the NHLPA and NHL. … Lindgren will make his seventh start in nine games. ... Sgarbossa could make his season debut after being recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Milano, a forward, skated in a regular jersey for the first time since his injury; he has missed 22 games.