Slafkovsky has 3 points, Canadiens hold off Canucks 

Montreal is 8-1-1 in past 10; Vancouver comes up short after 2-goal 3rd period

Canadiens at Canucks | Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and two assists for the Montreal Canadiens in a 4-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield each had a goal and assist, and Sam Montembeault made 29 saves for the Canadiens (31-27-6), who are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games.

Filip Hronek had a goal and assist in the third period, and Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves for the Canucks (29-24-11), who have lost two in a row and six of their past nine games.

Suzuki put Montreal ahead 1-0 on a breakaway 1:06 into the first period. He took a lead pass from Caufield and held off defenseman Marcus Pettersson before deking around Lankinen and tucking in a backhand.

Slafkovsky made it 2-0 on a solo rush down the left wing at 8:34, scoring on a glove-side wrist shot from outside the left face-off dot.

Caufield took a backdoor pass from Suzuki on a 2-on-1 and scored with a snap shot below the right circle to push it to 3-0 at 8:59 of the second period.

Hronek pulled Vancouver within 3-1 with a point shot through traffic that went in off the post high on the blocker side at 4:05 of the third period.

Elias Pettersson cut it to 3-2 with a power-play goal at 11:08, beating a screened Montembeault with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Mike Matheson scored an empty-net goal for the 4-1 final with 17 seconds left.

