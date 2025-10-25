Canadiens at Canucks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANADIENS (6-3-0) at CANUCKS (4-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, NHLN

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Kirby Dach -- Joe Veleno -- Zack Bolduc

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexander Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Marc Del Gaizo, Joshua Roy

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), David Reinbacher (broken metacarpal)

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk -- Max Sasson -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains -- Lukas Reichel -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Victor Mancini

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Joseph LaBate, Nils Aman, P.O Joseph

Injured: Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate and neither practiced Friday, but the Canadiens aren’t expected to make any lineup changes other than Dobes starting after Montembeault made 23 saves in a 6-5 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … Reichel was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft; Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said the forward was expected to arrive in time to play. Allvin also said they hope to play Reichel as a center even though he spent most of his time with the Blackhawks on the wing. … Allvin said Lekkerimaki, a forward injured in a 4-3 win at the Washington Capitals on Sunday, will miss 2-3 weeks and that Blueger, a center injured late in that game, is likely two weeks away. … Mancini was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Saturday and likely will replace Joseph, a defenseman. ... The Canucks sent defenseman Tom Willander to Abbotsford. ... Forbort, a defenseman who has missed six games, had a setback in his recovery and is week to week.

