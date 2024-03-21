Canadiens at Canucks

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (25-31-12) at CANUCKS (43-18-8)

10 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNP

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Brendan Gallagher -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta -- Colin White -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Michael Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jordan Harris -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau
 
Scratched: Jayden Struble, Jesse Ylonen

Injured: Joshua Roy (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Lindholm -- Sam Lafferty

Nils Aman -- Teddy Blueger -- Vasily Podkolzin

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs
 
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Ian Cole

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (upper body)

Status report

Roy, a forward, was sent back to Montreal and is out indefinitely after he blocked an Evan Bouchard slap shot with his right hand during a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Pearson, a forward who was a healthy scratch for the first time this season in Edmonton, returns to the lineup in his place. … Juulsen returns after being a healthy scratch for two games. He replaces Cole, who is "a little banged up," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. Juulsen could have played "if push came to shove" but Tocchet wanted to get the 35-year-old defenseman some rest.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Canada could use different rosters at 4 Nations Face-off, Olympics

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 21

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

Wilson of Capitals offered in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety

Vladar out for season for Flames with hip injury

NHL Buzz: Larkin could return for Red Wings against Islanders

Blues superfan Anderson wins youth hockey title 5 years after Cup

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Hurricanes host Flyers, can tie for 1st in Metro

Kopitar gets 1,200th point, Kings end Wild's point streak at 8

Super 16: Goalies key to success for playoff hopefuls

Ovechkin, Matthews put on show while pursuing goal-scoring history

Canadian Embassy hosts PWHL watch party to ‘celebrate women athletes’

Seguin scores in return, Stars surge past Coyotes

Trotz pushing right buttons in 1st season as Predators GM 

AHL notebook: NHL prospects to watch in Western Conference stretch run

Matthews has 5 points, Maple Leafs pull away to defeat Capitals

NHL Buzz: Larkin could return for Red Wings