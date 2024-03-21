Canadiens at Canucks

CANADIENS (25-31-12) at CANUCKS (43-18-8)

10 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNP

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson -- Alex Newhook -- Joel Armia

Brendan Gallagher -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta -- Colin White -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Michael Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jordan Harris -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau



Scratched: Jayden Struble, Jesse Ylonen

Injured: Joshua Roy (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Lindholm -- Sam Lafferty

Nils Aman -- Teddy Blueger -- Vasily Podkolzin

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs



Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Ian Cole

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Dakota Joshua (upper body)

Status report

Roy, a forward, was sent back to Montreal and is out indefinitely after he blocked an Evan Bouchard slap shot with his right hand during a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Pearson, a forward who was a healthy scratch for the first time this season in Edmonton, returns to the lineup in his place. … Juulsen returns after being a healthy scratch for two games. He replaces Cole, who is "a little banged up," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. Juulsen could have played "if push came to shove" but Tocchet wanted to get the 35-year-old defenseman some rest.