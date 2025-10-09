Rielly sparks Maple Leafs past Canadiens in season opener

Calle Jarnkrok tied it 2-2 at 5:40 when he scored through the five-hole from just below the left hash marks after Arber Xhekaj blocked Rielly’s point shot.

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 1:00 of the first period when Bobby McMann deflected a shot from Nylander in the low slot. McMann had a career-high 20 goals last season but did not score in the final 11 regular-season games or Toronto’s 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“That was cool (getting the season-opening goal),” McMann said. “All summer you try and work on your game, do what you can to score more maybe, and it’s nice to get the first one.

“If you put yourself in those areas, whether it goes off your stick or whatever part of your body, sometimes when you’re there it ends up going in and you find those pucks around there. You look at the goal charts around the League each year, there’s just a ton of dots right at the top of the crease.”

Kapanen tied it 1-1 at 5:39 with a short-handed goal. After Matthews mishandled a pass from Nylander in the neutral zone, Kapanen collected the puck at the red line and shot past Stolarz’s blocker from the top of the right face-off circle for his first NHL goal in his 19th game.

“We had enough chances,” Hutson said. “Would have been nice to execute on a couple chances and maybe get some more shots down. I think the guys played good and I definitely need to be better.”

NOTES: Canadiens defenseman Noah Dobson, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Islanders on June 27 and signed an eight-year, $76 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value), was minus-1 in 22:56 of ice time in his Montreal debut. … Maple Leafs forward Matias Maccelli, who was acquired in a trade with the Utah Mammoth on June 30, had an assist, was plus-1 and played 14:37 in his first game with Toronto. … Maple Leafs forward Nicolas Roy, who was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights on July 1 as part of the sign-and-trade that sent forward Mitch Marner to Vegas, was plus-1 and played 13:43 in his debut with the team. … Matthews scored his 13th goal in a season-opening game to tie Alex Ovechkin for the most among active players. Michel Goulet and Dino Ciccarelli each had 14. … The Maple Leafs won their 10th straight home opener dating to 2016-17. Only two teams in NHL history have posted a run of that length (Canadiens, 11 from 1953-54 to 1963-64; Washington Capitals, 10 from 2001-02 to 2011-12).