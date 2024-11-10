Maple Leafs power past Canadiens for 3rd straight win

It was the third straight game in which Toronto had scored at least two power-play goals.

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to eight games (three goals, 10 assists), William Nylander also had a goal and an assist, and Joseph Woll made 20 saves for the Maple Leafs (9-5-2), who have won three in a row and are 3-0-1 in their past four games.

Brendan Gallagher scored, and Sam Montembeault made 23 saves for the Canadiens (4-9-2), who are 0-5-1 in their past six.

Connor Timmins put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 at 14:55 of the first period with his first goal of the season. He spun away from Josh Anderson at the blueline, skated to the right face-off dot and had his blocker-side shot deflect off Christian Dvorak in front of the net.

Nylander made it 2-0 at 5:39 of the second period when he cut around Lane Hutson in the slot and shot glove-side on the power play. Morgan Rielly assisted on the goal for his 400th in the NHL.

Marner pushed it to 3-0 at 8:24 when he took a pass from David Kampf and shot from the top of the goal crease while shorthanded with Montembeault out of position.

The Canadiens cut it to 3-1 at 9:26 when Gallagher swatted a rebound out of the air at the top of the goal crease while on the power play.

Tavares scored Toronto’s third power-play goal to make it 4-1 at 12:15 on the power play when he put in his own rebound in the slot. The goal marked the fifth straight power play the Maple Leafs had scored on.

Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty fell awkwardly in the slot after taking a hit from Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson late in the first period and left the game because of a lower-body injury.