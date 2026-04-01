Caufield, Canadiens top Lightning for 6th straight win to gain in Atlantic

Montreal pulled within two points of Tampa Bay for second place in the Atlantic Division, and remained four behind the Buffalo Sabres for first.

"It felt like a playoff game out there and there's a chance we could see them in the playoffs," Suzuki said. "We'll get them again in a week. It's a really good team and it's fun to go up against them."

Jake Guentzel scored for the Lightning (46-22-6), who had their eight-game point streak end (6-0-2). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

"They played well," Lightning forward Brayden Point said. "We had some looks, just weren't able to finish them. They got one tonight (on the special teams) and we didn't."

Tampa Bay fell out of a tie for first place in the Atlantic, two points behind Buffalo.

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, who is second in the NHL with 121 points (40 goals, 81 assists) this season, returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games with an illness.

Slafkovsky gave Montreal a 1-0 lead with a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 12:25 of the first period, a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Ivan Demidov that beat Vasilevskiy five-hole.