Evans scores in 5th straight game, Canadiens defeat Lightning  

Montreal has won 5 of 6; Johansson stops 31 for Tampa Bay

Canadiens at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Jake Evans scored in his fifth straight game to help the Montreal Canadiens earn a 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Sunday.

Joel Armia had a goal and an assist, and Alexandre Carrier had two assists for the Canadiens (16-17-3), who beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Saturday and have won five of six. Sam Montembeault made 21 saves.

Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning (20-12-2), who had won consecutive games by a combined score of 10-2. Jonas Johansson made 31 saves.

Alex Newhook gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 12:07 of the first period with a one-timer from the hash marks off a pass by Mike Matheson.

Hagel scored 37 seconds into the second period with a wrist shot from the high slot to make it 1-1.

Christian Dvorak gave Montreal a 2-1 lead at 12:34 when he got a stick on a shot from Kaden Guhle to redirect it past Johansson.

Evans pushed Montreal's lead to 3-1 at 18:28, finishing off a 2-on-1 rush with a shot that beat Johansson to the short side.

Kucherov cut it to 3-2 at 18:54 when he tucked the puck in from close range after Montembeault failed to control Brayden Point’s shot.

Armia pushed the Canadiens lead to 4-2 at 12:32 of the third. Emil Heineman beat Mitchell Chaffee to a loose puck in the neutral zone and skated in alone before sliding the puck across to Armia for a one-timer.

Brendan Gallagher added an empty-net goal at 18:07 for the 5-2 final.

Lightning forward Jake Guentzel was a late scratch and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

