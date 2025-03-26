Broberg, Thomas each has 4 points, Blues top Canadiens for 7th win in row

St. Louis matched its longest winning streak since Oct. 10-21, 2022.

Dylan Holloway had a goal and an assist for the Blues (38-28-7), who improved to 14-2-2 in their past 18 games. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves to win his fourth straight start.

St. Louis pulled within two points of the Minnesota Wild for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Nick Suzuki scored for the Canadiens (33-28-9), whose point streak ended at six games (3-0-3). Sam Montembeault allowed five goals on 32 shots before being replaced by Jakub Dobes at 10:12 of the third period. Dobes made four saves on five shots.

Montreal remains one point ahead of the New York Islanders and New York Rangers for the second wild card from the East.

Jordan Kyrou gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 18:07 of the first period when he found a lane in the high slot and beat Montembeault through traffic, despite the Canadiens goalie getting a piece of the shot.

Suzuki tied it 1-1 at 18:54, tipping Lane Hutson’s shot from the blue line after a Blues turnover.

Holloway put St. Louis back ahead 2-1 at 19:54 after deflecting Broberg’s shot from the left point.

Thomas extended it to 3-1 at 3:21 of the second period during a 4-on-4 when he entered the zone with speed, pulled up at the top of the left circle and beat Montembeault with a high wrist shot.

Alexandre Texier pushed it to 4-1 at 9:09, scoring on a loose rebound of Cam Fowler’s high slot shot.

Broberg made it 5-1 at 10:12 of the third period with a wrister from the left circle off the glove of Montembeault, who was then replaced by Dobes.

Zack Bolduc scored a power-play goal at 18:02 for the 6-1 final.