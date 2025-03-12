Canadiens at Kraken projected lineups
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Josh Anderson
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Jakob Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: None
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (flu)
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Jani Nyman
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle
Michael Eyssimont -- John Hayden -- Andre Burakovsky
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye
Injured: None
Status report
The Canadiens did not conduct a morning skate following a 4-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. … Laine, a forward, has missed the past two games. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Nyman is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday.