Canadiens at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
CANADIENS (31-27-6) at KRAKEN (27-34-4)

10:30 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Josh Anderson

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jakob Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (flu)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Jani Nyman

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle

Michael Eyssimont -- John Hayden -- Andre Burakovsky

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye

Injured: None

Status report

The Canadiens did not conduct a morning skate following a 4-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. … Laine, a forward, has missed the past two games. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Nyman is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday.

