Canadiens hang on against Flyers for 2nd win in row

Cole Caufield and Jake Evans also scored for Montreal (4-4-1), which won for the second consecutive day after a 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Cayden Primeau made 23 saves.

It's the first time Montreal has won back-to-back games this season.

"We're obviously in a much better place than we were on Tuesday against the [New York] Rangers (7-2 loss)," defenseman Mike Matheson said. "Just as I think we're realizing that we shouldn't get too low after that Ranger game, I don't think we can look at these two games and say, 'Oh, we're all set, let's just keep going.' I think we still have areas to work on."

Travis Sanheim had two goals and an assist, and Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia (2-6-1). Aleksei Kolosov, the first Belarus-born goalie to play in the NHL, made 20 saves in his NHL debut. He was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

It was the Flyers' seventh loss in the past eight games (1-6-1); they defeated the Minnesota Wild 7-5 on Saturday to end a six-game skid.

"We're just not in [five-man units]," Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. "You need to play up the ice in fives. It not only helps you defensively, but it helps you offensively. We're just not playing in fives, and it's something we have to continue to work at."