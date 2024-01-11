Drysdale has assist in debut, Flyers defeat Canadiens in shootout

Defenseman acquired from Ducks sets up tying goal; Primeau makes 37 saves for Montreal

MTL@PHI: Frost whips in the pass from Drysdale to tie it up

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Jamie Drysdale had an assist in his Philadelphia Flyers debut, a 3-2 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.

Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost scored for Philadelphia (21-14-6), and Sean Couturier scored the only goal of the shootout. Samuel Ersson made 17 saves.

Sean Monahan and David Savard scored for Montreal. Cayden Primeau made 37 saves.

The Flyers tied it 2-2 at 8:30 of the second period on Frost's power-play goal. Drysdale passed the puck to Frost, and his shot from the top of the right circle got past Primeau.

Drysdale had been acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Monday for forward prospect Cutter Gauthier.

Monahan put the Canadiens ahead 1-0 at 1:29 of the first period when he tipped a point shot by Justin Barron past Ersson.

Montreal made it 2-0 at 11:28 when Savard's shot from the right point deflected off the stick of Frost and over Ersson's shoulder. It was the Canadiens' second shot of the game.

Tippett scored from the right slot to make it 2-1 at 15:41.

Latest News

Goalie Martin Jones helping Toronto Maple Leafs defensive turnaround

Jones anchors Maple Leafs in goal, helps spark defensive turnaround
NHL Buzz news and notes January 10

NHL Buzz: Wallstedt to make NHL debut for Wild against Stars
PWHL New York players wear Islanders jerseys to UBS Arena

PWHL New York players wear Islanders jerseys to UBS Arena home opener
Scott Arniel NHL at the Rink podcast January 10

Arniel talks Jets success on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Alex Ovechkin hosts ASHA hockey clinic for 7th time

Ovechkin of Capitals hosts ASHA hockey clinic for 7th time
Jordan Binnington Justin Bieber All Star Game shootout

Binnington again challenges Justin Bieber to shootout competition at All-Star Game
Erik Karlsson having great experience with Pittsburgh Penguins

Karlsson having ‘great experience’ in 1st season with Penguins
Pluses, minuses for Minnesota-Dallas, Vegas-Colorado

Pluses, minuses for Wild-Stars, Golden Knights-Avalanche
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
John Tortorella Martin St Louis head to head when Philadelphia plays Montreal

Tortorella, St. Louis go head to head when Flyers play Canadiens
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL betting odds for January 10 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 10
Oilers McDavid confident Blackhawks Bedard will rebound from fractured jaw

McDavid confident Bedard will rebound from fractured jaw
Connor Bedard injury status out 6-8 weeks after surgery on broken jaw

Bedard out 6-8 weeks for Blackhawks after surgery for broken jaw
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 10

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon can tie Avalanche home point streak record
Boston Bruins Arizona Coyotes game recap January 9

Schmaltz scores in OT, Coyotes recover to defeat Bruins
Ottawa Senators Calgary Flames game recap January 9

Flames score 4 in 3rd, hand Senators 4th straight loss