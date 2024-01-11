Drysdale has assist in debut, Flyers defeat Canadiens in shootout

Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost scored for Philadelphia (21-14-6), and Sean Couturier scored the only goal of the shootout. Samuel Ersson made 17 saves.

Sean Monahan and David Savard scored for Montreal. Cayden Primeau made 37 saves.

The Flyers tied it 2-2 at 8:30 of the second period on Frost's power-play goal. Drysdale passed the puck to Frost, and his shot from the top of the right circle got past Primeau.

Drysdale had been acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Monday for forward prospect Cutter Gauthier.

Monahan put the Canadiens ahead 1-0 at 1:29 of the first period when he tipped a point shot by Justin Barron past Ersson.

Montreal made it 2-0 at 11:28 when Savard's shot from the right point deflected off the stick of Frost and over Ersson's shoulder. It was the Canadiens' second shot of the game.

Tippett scored from the right slot to make it 2-1 at 15:41.