Canadiens at Flyers projected lineups

CANADIENS (33-28-9) at FLYERS (28-36-9)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (quad)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling -- Jakob Pelletier
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Owen Tippett
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov
Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate. ... Dobes will start after Montembeault started the previous five games. ... Guhle is with the Canadiens on their road trip but the defenseman will miss his 21st straight game. ... The Flyers did not announce a starting goalie but Ersson was the first goalie off the ice after their morning skate. ... Hathaway took part in the morning skate but it's unclear if the forward will play; he has been out since Feb. 27. ... Brad Shaw will coach his first game for Philadelphia after John Tortorella was fired Thursday.