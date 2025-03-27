Canadiens at Flyers projected lineups

CANADIENS (33-28-9) at FLYERS (28-36-9)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (quad)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling -- Jakob Pelletier

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Owen Tippett

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate. ... Dobes will start after Montembeault started the previous five games. ... Guhle is with the Canadiens on their road trip but the defenseman will miss his 21st straight game. ... The Flyers did not announce a starting goalie but Ersson was the first goalie off the ice after their morning skate. ... Hathaway took part in the morning skate but it's unclear if the forward will play; he has been out since Feb. 27. ... Brad Shaw will coach his first game for Philadelphia after John Tortorella was fired Thursday.