Canadiens at Flyers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (17-17-5) at FLYERS (20-14-6)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SN, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Emil Heineman -- Sean Monahan -- Jesse Ylonen

Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Joel Armia

Michael Matheson -- David Savard

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris

Cayden Primeau

Jake Allen

Scratched: Jonathan Kovacevic, Gustav Lindstrom, Sam Montembeault

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson

Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker 

Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Carter Hart 

Scratched: Marc Staal, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Noah Cates (foot)

Status report

Harvey-Pinard took part in the Canadiens optional morning skate Wednesday coach Martin St. Louis said the forward is close to a return; Harvey-Pinard has missed 23 games. ... Primeau will start for the first time since he made 26 saves in a 5-3 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 28. ... Drysdale will make his Flyers debut after being acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. ... Philadelphia will play with 11 forwards and seven defenseman, with Deslauriers, a forward, being scratched. ... Ersson will start after Hart started the past two games.

