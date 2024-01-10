Canadiens at Flyers

CANADIENS (17-17-5) at FLYERS (20-14-6)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SN, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Brendan Gallagher -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Emil Heineman -- Sean Monahan -- Jesse Ylonen
Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Joel Armia
Michael Matheson -- David Savard
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris
Cayden Primeau
Jake Allen
Scratched: Jonathan Kovacevic, Gustav Lindstrom, Sam Montembeault
Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson
Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Carter Hart
Scratched: Marc Staal, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Noah Cates (foot)
Status report
Harvey-Pinard took part in the Canadiens optional morning skate Wednesday coach Martin St. Louis said the forward is close to a return; Harvey-Pinard has missed 23 games. ... Primeau will start for the first time since he made 26 saves in a 5-3 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 28. ... Drysdale will make his Flyers debut after being acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. ... Philadelphia will play with 11 forwards and seven defenseman, with Deslauriers, a forward, being scratched. ... Ersson will start after Hart started the past two games.