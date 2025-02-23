Gallagher, Canadiens get back on track with win against Senators

Forward has goal, assist; Ullmark pulled for Ottawa, which drops 4th in row

Canadiens at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist, and the Montreal Canadiens ended a three-game skid with a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine and Juraj Slafkovsky scored, and Nick Suzuki had two assists for the Canadiens (26-26-5), who had lost eight of nine (1-7-1). Sam Montembeault made 25 saves.

Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to nine games, and Jake Sanderson scored for the Senators (29-24-4), who have lost four straight. Linus Ullmark was pulled at 11:32 of the second period after allowing five goals on 15 shots. Anton Forsberg stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief.

Ottawa was without captain Brady Tkachuk, who represented the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Gallagher gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 2:28 of the first period. He intercepted a Drake Batherson pass in the slot, turned and beat Ullmark with a wrist shot blocker side.

Caufield extended it to 2-0 at 4:28. Arber Xhekaj’s point shot hit a body in front and went right to Caufield, who scored into an open net.

Sanderson’s power-play goal cut it to 2-1 at 13:20, scoring with a wrist shot from the top of the slot.

Stutzle tied it 2-2 at 15:54 when he intercepted a Mike Matheson pass attempt in the Senators’ zone, skated in on a breakaway and finished a deke on the forehand past Montembault. Stutzle has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) during his nine-game point streak.

Laine scored on the power play to put Montreal back ahead 3-2 at 16:13, one-timing a pass from Lane Hutson.

Josh Anderson extended it to 4-2 at 5:14 of the second period on a Gallagher rebound.

Slafkovsky pushed it to 5-2 at 11:32 when he beat Ullmark with a slap shot glove side after Batherson misplayed the puck in the slot.

