Canadiens at Senators projected lineups

CANADIENS (35-18-10) at SENATORS (32-22-9)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Alexandre Texier, Joe Veleno, Samuel Montembeault

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body)

Status report

Fowler will start after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; it will be his first NHL game since he allowed four goals on 26 shots in a 5-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 15. ... Caufield will be a game-time decision after leaving a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday because of an illness. ... The Canadiens are monitoring several players due to a virus making its way through the locker room, with additional lineup decisions to be made closer to puck drop.