Canadiens at Senators projected lineups

CANADIENS (35-18-10) at SENATORS (32-22-9)
7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach
Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Jayden Struble, Alexandre Texier, Joe Veleno, Samuel Montembeault
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Thomas Chabot -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Jake Sanderson (upper body)
Status report
Fowler will start after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; it will be his first NHL game since he allowed four goals on 26 shots in a 5-3 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 15. ... Caufield will be a game-time decision after leaving a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday because of an illness. ... The Canadiens are monitoring several players due to a virus making its way through the locker room, with additional lineup decisions to be made closer to puck drop.