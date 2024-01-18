Canadiens at Senators

CANADIENS (19-18-7) at SENATORS (15-24-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN5

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joshua Roy -- Sean Monahan -- Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen

Kaiden Guhle -- Michael Matheson

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Jordan Harris -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Cayden Primeau

Sam Montembault

Scratched: Justin Barron, Jake Allen

Injured: Josh Anderson (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen

Thomas Chabot -- Jakob Chychrun

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Travis Hamonic

Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

Primeau will make his first start since he made 37 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Phildelphia Flyers on Jan. 10. ... The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 3-2 win at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. ... Korpisalo will start for the fourth time in five games. ... Hamonic, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season; Bernard-Docker will take his place on the third defense pair. ... Norris will miss his fourth straight game; the forward could return this weekend, according to Senators coach Jacques Martin.