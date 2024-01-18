Canadiens at Senators

CANADIENS (19-18-7) at SENATORS (15-24-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN5
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Joshua Roy -- Sean Monahan -- Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen
Kaiden Guhle -- Michael Matheson
Jayden Struble -- David Savard
Jordan Harris -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembault
Scratched: Justin Barron, Jake Allen
Injured: Josh Anderson (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen
Thomas Chabot -- Jakob Chychrun
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: Travis Hamonic
Injured: Anton Forsberg (groin), Josh Norris (upper body)
Status report
Primeau will make his first start since he made 37 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Phildelphia Flyers on Jan. 10. ... The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 3-2 win at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. ... Korpisalo will start for the fourth time in five games. ... Hamonic, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season; Bernard-Docker will take his place on the third defense pair. ... Norris will miss his fourth straight game; the forward could return this weekend, according to Senators coach Jacques Martin.