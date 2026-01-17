Canadiens at Senators projected lineups

CANADIENS (26-15-7) at SENATORS (22-19-5)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson
Sammy Blais -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Joe Veleno, Jayden Struble
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle)
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- David Perron
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Leevi Merilainen
James Reimer
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: None
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said lineup decisions will be made after pregame warmups, with Evans expected to return after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury. ... Veleno, a forward, could come out of the lineup to make room for Evans. … Laine and Dach will not play; each practiced Friday in Ottawa wearing regular practice jerseys. … The Senators are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in an 8-4 win at the New York Rangers on Wednesday. … Ottawa coach Travis Green would not confirm any lineup changes or whether Leevi Merilainen would make his 10th consecutive start. ... Linus Ullmark practiced with the Senators on Friday for the first time since taking a leave of absence Dec. 28, but there remains no timeline for the goalie's return.