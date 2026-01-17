Canadiens at Senators projected lineups

CANADIENS (26-15-7) at SENATORS (22-19-5)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson

Sammy Blais -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Jayden Struble

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle)

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- David Perron

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Leevi Merilainen

James Reimer

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: None

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said lineup decisions will be made after pregame warmups, with Evans expected to return after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury. ... Veleno, a forward, could come out of the lineup to make room for Evans. … Laine and Dach will not play; each practiced Friday in Ottawa wearing regular practice jerseys. … The Senators are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in an 8-4 win at the New York Rangers on Wednesday. … Ottawa coach Travis Green would not confirm any lineup changes or whether Leevi Merilainen would make his 10th consecutive start. ... Linus Ullmark practiced with the Senators on Friday for the first time since taking a leave of absence Dec. 28, but there remains no timeline for the goalie's return.