Canadiens at Senators projected lineups

CANADIENS (25-26-5) at SENATORS (29-23-4)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Lane Hutson -- Jayden Struble
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Sam Montembault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Ridly Greig -- Drake Batherson
Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor -- Adam Gaudette -- Cole Reinhardt
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Josh Norris (middle body), Shane Pinto (upper body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Saturday; Montembault and Dobes were the only players on the ice. ... Heineman will return after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury, sustained when he was struck by a car as a pedestrian in Salt Lake City on Jan. 13, the day before a game at the Utah Hockey Club. … Tkachuk and Sanderson each will be a game-time decision after playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off. ... Jensen will be a game-time decision because of an undisclosed injury. … Centers Norris and Pinto each will not dress; Norris will miss his fifth straight game and Pinto will miss his third in a row.