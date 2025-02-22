Canadiens at Senators projected lineups

CANADIENS (25-26-5) at SENATORS (29-23-4)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Lane Hutson -- Jayden Struble

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Sam Montembault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Ridly Greig -- Drake Batherson

Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor -- Adam Gaudette -- Cole Reinhardt

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee), Josh Norris (middle body), Shane Pinto (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Saturday; Montembault and Dobes were the only players on the ice. ... Heineman will return after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury, sustained when he was struck by a car as a pedestrian in Salt Lake City on Jan. 13, the day before a game at the Utah Hockey Club. … Tkachuk and Sanderson each will be a game-time decision after playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off. ... Jensen will be a game-time decision because of an undisclosed injury. … Centers Norris and Pinto each will not dress; Norris will miss his fifth straight game and Pinto will miss his third in a row.