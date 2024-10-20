Islanders recover, defeat Canadiens in 9-round shootout

Dobson beat Montreal's Cayden Primeau over the glove from the low slot for his first NHL shootout goal.

Dobson had two assists and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves for the Islanders (2-1-2).

Cole Caufield scored twice, Logan Mailloux scored his first NHL goal and Juraj Slafkovsky had two assists for the Canadiens (2-3-1). Primeau made 34 saves.

Anders Lee scored off a Jean-Gabriel Pageau rebound to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 15:24 of the third period. Adam Pelech fed Pageau in the neutral zone, leading to the 2-on-1 rush chance.

Caufield beat Varlamov blocker side through a screen from inside the left dot at 17:50 to tie the game 3-3.

The Islanders could not score on a power play in overtime.

Bo Horvat gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead on the power play at 14:32 of the first period. Mathew Barzal faked a shot atop the left circle before finding Horvat, who buried a one-timer from the slot past Primeau’s glove.

Kyle Palmieri extended the Islanders’ lead to 2-0 at 16:58, beating Primeau high blocker side from inside the right dot.

Caufield pulled the Canadiens to 2-1 at 19:56 on the power play, scoring on his own rebound from a sharp angle.

Mailloux tied the game at 2-2 when he beat Varlamov over the blocker from the slot 59 seconds into the second period. From the left corner, Jake Evans found Maiiloux alone in the slot.

Islanders forward Anthony Duclair left the game at 3:19 of the third period. He could not put weight on his right leg after getting tangled in the slot.