Suzuki surpasses 100 points, Canadiens eliminate Islanders from playoff race

Suzuki (29 goals, 72 assists) is the fifth player in the 108-year history of the Canadiens to record at least 100 points in a season, joining Guy Lafleur (six times), Peter Mahovlich (two times), Mats Naslund and Steve Shutt.

Alex Newhook and Zachary Bolduc each had a goal and an assist, and Ivan Demidov scored for the Canadiens (48-23-10), who have won five of seven. Lane Hutson had two assists, and Jacob Fowler made 30 saves.

Defenseman David Reinbacher, who was selected No. 5 by Montreal in the 2023 NHL Draft, had an assist and two shots on goal in 11:17 of ice time in his NHL debut after being recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League earlier in the day. Reinbacher was in the lineup because Noah Dobson was injured in a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Montreal is tied in points (106) for first in the Atlantic Division with the idle Buffalo Sabres. If the season ended today, the Sabres would be the No. 1 seed, and the Canadiens would be the No. 2 seed based on tiebreakers.

Casey Cizikas scored the lone goal for the Islanders (43-33-5), who have lost six of seven. Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves.

The Canadiens scored three goals in a 55-second span in the second period to take a three-goal lead.

Suzuki put Montreal up 1-0 at 15:56 of the second period when he positioned himself at the top of the crease and tapped in a feed from Juraj Slafkovsky for his 100th point of the season. Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer was given a high-sticking minor during the goal.

On the ensuing power play, Demidov made it 2-0 at 16:24. Suzuki sent a back door, cross-ice pass through the crease to Demidov, who buried a snap shot at the right post.

Newhook increased the lead to 3-0 at 16:51 with a snap shot from the right face-off circle that beat Sorokin to the blocker side. Reinbacher had the secondary assist on the goal for his first NHL point.

Cizikas cut the deficit to 3-1 at 8:45 of the third period. Scott Mayfield sent a wrist shot from the point through traffic that Cizikas tipped in the slot.

Bolduc swept in a rebound from in front off a shot from Newhook that hit the left post to secure the 4-1 final at 19:45.

The Islanders outshot the Canadiens 17-3 in the third.