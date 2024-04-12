Palmieri lifts Islanders past Canadiens in OT

Scores at 1:17, New York wins 6th straight, increases lead for 3rd in Metropolitan

Recap: Canadiens at Islanders 4.11.24

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Kyle Palmieri scored at 1:17 of overtime, giving the New York Islanders a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at UBS Arena on Thursday.

After receiving the puck from Brock Nelson at the bottom of the right face-off circle, Palmieri beat Sam Montembeault over his shoulder.

Pierre Engvall and Casey Cizikas scored, and Adam Pelech had two assists for the Islanders (37-27-15), who have won six straight games and increased their lead for third place in the Metropolitan Division to three points over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Semyon Varlamov made 13 saves.

Jordan Harris and Cole Caufield scored for the Canadiens (30-36-13), who have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention. Montembeault made 31 saves.

Harris gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 17:58 of the first period. After Nick Suzuki’s shot the left face-off circle was blocked by Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock, Caufield set up Harris for a one-timer from inside the blue line.

Engvall tied it 1-1 at 5:17 of the second period. Pelech fed him in the left circle, and he carried the puck to the high slot before scoring high to the glove side.

Caufield gave Montreal a 2-1 lead at 3:42 of the third period, snapping a shot through Varlamov’s five-hole from low in the left circle.

Cizikas tied it 2-2 at 6:30. After Pelech missed a shot from the low slot, Cizikas gathered the rebound off the boards behind the net and scored with a wraparound at the left post.

Varlamov kept the game tied when he stopped Joel Armia on a short-handed 2-on-1 at 13:08.

New York defenseman Noah Dobson left the game at 5:33 of the first period with an undisclosed injury.

