Stars edge Golden Knights in Game 5, push defending champs to brink

Dallas’ third straight win gave it a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series. Game 6 will be at Vegas on Friday.

It was the first victory by a home team in the series.

Wyatt Johnston had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 25 saves for the Stars, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division.

Mark Stone and William Carrier scored, and Adin Hill made 22 saves in his first start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Golden Knights. The defending Stanley Cup champions are the second wild card from the West.

Robertson gave Dallas a 3-2 lead on the power play at 16:32, scoring on his own rebound in the left face-off circle.

Stone gave Vegas a 1-0 lead on the power play at 4:00 of the first period when he deflected a point shot from Noah Hanifin.

Evgenii Dadonov tied it 1-1 at 5:02 off a Logan Stankoven pass across the front of the crease on a 2-on-1, scoring around sprawling Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb at the back door.

Matt Duchene put the Stars ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 8:04 when he backhanded in a rebound through the five-hole from the top of the crease.

Carrier tied it 2-2 at 12:31 on a wraparound at the right post after eluding Stars defenseman Esa Lindell behind the net.