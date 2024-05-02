AHL notebook: Eastern Conference prospects in Calder Cup Playoffs

The Calder Cup Playoffs are underway in the American Hockey League.

The postseason for the NHL’s top developmental league provides an excellent showcase for some of the top prospects in hockey.

Here is a look at the Eastern Conference prospects participating in the playoffs. A look at Western Conference will follow next week.

Brett Berard, Hartford (New York Rangers)

The 21-year-old forward has been an encouraging find for the Rangers as a rookie with Hartford.

The Rangers chose him in the fifth round (No. 134) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He turned pro late last season after three seasons at Providence College (NCAA). This season with Hartford, he had a team-leading 25 goals, along with 23 assists for 48 points in 71 games to rank third in team scoring. His 25 goals ranked second among AHL rookies, and his 48 points tied him for fifth among first-year players.

Hartford is playing Providence (Boston Bruins) in a best-of-5 series.

Jet Greaves, Cleveland (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Undrafted out of the Ontario Hockey League (Barrie), the 23-year-old has established himself in his third pro season as a top goalie in the AHL.

Columbus signed Greaves to a three-year, entry-level contract as a free agent Feb. 20, 2022.

Greaves played 46 games for Cleveland and was 30-12-4 with a 2.93 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. He also spent time with the Blue Jackets and went 3-6-0 with a 3.49 GAA and .908 save percentage in nine games (eight starts). He made 38 saves against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Blue Jackets’ season finale April 16, a 6-3 win. He also made 42 saves against the Florida Panthers in a 4-0 loss on April 11.

Cleveland, the North Division regular-season champion, is facing Belleville (Ottawa Senators) in a best-of-5 series.

Hendrix Lapierre, Hershey (Washington Capitals)

The 22-year-old is back with Hershey to pursue another Calder Cup championship.

The forward returned to Hershey after the Capitals were eliminated by the Rangers in the Eastern Conference First Round on April 28. Lapierre’s goal in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Final against Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken) last season helped Hershey to come back to win the game in overtime, 3-2.

In 51 regular-season games with the Capitals, he had 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists), then had two points (one goal, one assist) in four playoff games. He had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 21 games for Hershey, the AHL regular-season champion. Washington selected Lapierre in the first round (No. 22) of the 2020 draft.

Hershey is playing Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia Flyers) in a best-of-5 series.

Ivan Miroshnichenko, Hershey

The 20-year-old is another first-round pick back with Hershey after the conclusion of the Capitals season.

Washington selected the forward in the first round (No. 20) of the 2022 NHL Draft, and he split this season between the Capitals and the AHL. In 47 games with Hershey, he had 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists). He also played 21 games with Washington and had six points (two goals, four assists). He played one Stanley Cup Playoff game as well.

Anton Wahlberg, Rochester (Buffalo Sabres)

The Swedish forward is gaining Calder Cup Playoff experience at 18 years old.

The Sabres took him in the second round (No. 39) of the 2023 NHL Draft. He spent this season with Malmo of the Swedish Hockey League, where he had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 43 games. At the conclusion of his SHL season, Buffalo reassigned him to Rochester for the remainder of the AHL regular season. He finished with four points (one goal, three assists) in nine games.

He played at the IIHF World Junior Championship and had three points (one goal, two assists) in seven games for Sweden, which took home the silver medal.

Rochester and Syracuse (Tampa Bay Lightning) are tied 1-1 in their best-of-5 series heading into Game 3 on Thursday. Wahlberg has one goal in two playoff games.