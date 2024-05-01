Jets eliminated from playoffs due to special teams, defensive issues

2. Special teams struggles

The issues with the penalty kill and power play carried over from the regular season, where Winnipeg was 22nd on the power play (18.8 percent) and 21st on the penalty kill (77.1 percent). Against Colorado, the Jets were 10-for-16 on the penalty kill (62.5 percent), allowing two power-play goals against in each of Game 1 (0-for-2), Game 3 (4-for-6), and Game 4 (2-for-4).

Winnipeg was 3-for-13 with the man-advantage in the series, including three games where they went 1-for-2 on the power play. But in Games 2 and 4, the Jets were held scoreless with the man-advantage, missing out on seven power play opportunities in those two games combined.

3. Top players didn't shine

The Jets offense popped in a wild 7-6 win in Game 1, but they scored eight goals combined over the next four games. After Winnipeg's top line combined for three goals and eight points in Game 1, including one on the power play, Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Gabriel Vilardi scored just two more times through the rest of the series.

Trade-deadline acquisitions Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli were brought in to bolster the second line with Nikolaj Ehlers. But when it mattered most, Monahan (one assist), Toffoli (two goals), and Ehlers (two assists) did not provide the scoring support Winnipeg desperately needed when facing the offensively deep and talented Avalanche.

4. Georgiev elevates play

Questions loomed large surrounding Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and whether or not he had the ability to keep the Jets offense at bay. Although he led the NHL with 38 wins this season, his .897 save-percentage in the regular season ranked tied for 48th among qualified NHL goaltenders (20 games).

In the final regular season meeting between the Jets and Avalanche on Apr. 13, Georgiev was pulled in the first period after allowing four goals on 15 shots in a 7-0 loss on home ice. Then in Game 1, he allowed seven goals on 23 shots in the lone loss for the Avalanche in the series.

Just when things looked most bleak for Colorado's defensive play, Georgiev help flip the script and held the Jets at bay with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .932 save-percentage in four straight victories to capture the series win.

5. Hellebuyck looks human

Connor Hellebuyck is a Vezina Trophy finalist and won the William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals per game in the NHL this season among qualified goalies (25 games). In Hellebuyck's 60 games (third in NHL), all starts, he had a 2.39 GAA, .921 save-percentage and five shutouts -- all ranked in the top 5 in the NHL in the regular season among qualifying goaltenders.

He allowed at least four goals in each of the five games after allowing at least four goals 10 times in his 60 games in the regular season.

Hellebuyck was under siege from the start against Colorado's overall speed and physicality throughout the series. The Jets may have relied on their Vezina-caliber netminder a little too much, and he was far from the sole reason the Jets faltered in Round 1 with the entire team looking inexperienced and a far cry from their reputation as a tough and defensively-structured opponent.