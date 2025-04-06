Coach’s Challenge: MTL @ NSH – 12:33 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Montreal

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Nashville

Explanation: Video review determined Nashville’s Nick Blankenburg skated through the crease and made contact with Jakub Dobes which impaired his ability to play his position prior to Michael McCarron’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

