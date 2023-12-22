Kaprizov scores with 5 seconds left in OT to lift Wild past Canadiens

Kaprizov also had two assists, Marco Rossi had a goal and two assists, and Brock Faber had a goal and an assist for the Wild (14-13-4), who have won two in a row and five of their past six (5-1-0). Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves.

“We had a really good first period,” Rossi said. “Second period we knew they were gonna come. We did some stupid penalties I would say but [Gustavsson] was really good again, and he kept us in again.”

David Savard had a goal and an assist, and Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored for Canadiens (14-13-5) who have earned at least one point in five of their past six games (3-1-2). Sam Montembeault made 20 saves.

"Honestly, down 2-0 ... I felt like we didn't maximize our O-zone time,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “Because we had time in there. We weren't doing a good job in high ice. Our D's, we were releasing pucks and our D's weren't able to get to the next thing. We corrected ourselves because we talked about it. Again, we're learning. Playing against a team that plays zone defense, playing against a team that plays man-on-man, playing against teams that play hybrid like we do, there's some little adjustments and nuances and sometimes you almost have to feel it and like, 'OK, that's what we're talking about.' We did. We corrected ourselves in the second, and it was an excellent period for us."

Montreal rallied twice in the third period. Suzuki tied the game 2-2 with a backhanded rebound at 1:09.

"It was a pretty even game,” Montreal forward Brendan Gallagher said. “Obviously they jumped on us pretty early, we battled back, battled back. We were slowly feeling like we were taking over the game. They made one more play than we did."