Canadiens at Panthers

CANADIENS (15-14-5) at PANTHERS (21-12-2)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, SNE, CITY, TVAS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Joel Armia -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris

Jake Allen

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Jonathan Kovacevic, Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Panthers projected lines

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Will Lockwood

Nick Cousins -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Jonah Gadjovich

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Allen will start for the first time in four games. ... Barkov is expected to play after briefly leaving in the third period of a 4-3 win against the New York Rangers on Friday, when he took a shoulder to the head from Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere. ... Stolarz will start after Bobrovsky started the previous four games, including Friday, when he made 31 saves. ... Florida is expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used against New York.