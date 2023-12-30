Canadiens at Panthers

CANADIENS (15-14-5) at PANTHERS (21-12-2)
7 p.m. ET; BSFL, SNE, CITY, TVAS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Joel Armia -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- David Savard
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris
Jake Allen
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Jonathan Kovacevic, Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau
Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)
Panthers projected lines
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Will Lockwood
Nick Cousins -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Jonah Gadjovich
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Allen will start for the first time in four games. ... Barkov is expected to play after briefly leaving in the third period of a 4-3 win against the New York Rangers on Friday, when he took a shoulder to the head from Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere. ... Stolarz will start after Bobrovsky started the previous four games, including Friday, when he made 31 saves. ... Florida is expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used against New York.