Canadiens at Panthers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANADIENS (15-14-5) at PANTHERS (21-12-2)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, SNE, CITY, TVAS

Canadiens projected lineup 

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Joel Armia -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris

Jake Allen

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Jonathan Kovacevic, Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Panthers projected lines

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Will Lockwood

Nick Cousins -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Jonah Gadjovich

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Allen will start for the first time in four games. ... Barkov is expected to play after briefly leaving in the third period of a 4-3 win against the New York Rangers on Friday, when he took a shoulder to the head from Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere. ... Stolarz will start after Bobrovsky started the previous four games, including Friday, when he made 31 saves. ... Florida is expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used against New York.

Latest News

Columbus Blue Jackets Buffalo Sabres game recap December 30

Skinner lifts Sabres to comeback win against Blue Jackets
Eddie Olczyk, Nick Olczyk dream come true at Winter Classic

Eddie, Nick Olczyk to have ‘dream come true’ at Winter Classic
World Junior Championship Day 6 preview

On Tap: Day 6 of 2024 World Junior Championship
Vegas Golden Knights preparing for Winter Classic

Winter Classic ‘not one of 82 games’ for Vegas
NHL Buzz news and notes December 30

NHL Buzz: Grzelcyk returns for Bruins against Devils
Minnesota Wild Winnipeg Jets game recap December 30

Niederreiter scores twice, Jets top Wild to extend point streak to 7
2024 IIHF WJC roundup day 5 December 30 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Taibel propels Switzerland past Norway
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule
3 keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC
Kailer Yamamoto ready for Winter Classic in home state

Winter Classic in Seattle will be ‘surreal’ for Washington native Yamamoto
Kraken NHL donate $225,000 to refurbish play space

Kraken, NHL donate $225,000 to refurbish outdoor play space
Short Shifts top stories 2023

Top NHL.com Short Shifts stories for 2023
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Seattle Kraken riding high heading into NHL Winter Classic

Kraken riding high on 8-game point streak heading into Winter Classic
NHL betting odds for December 30 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 30
NHL On Tap news and notes December 30

NHL On Tap: Matthews aims for 30th goal when Maple Leafs host Hurricanes
CHL Notebook St Louis Blues prospect Dvorsky on WJC stage

CHL notebook: Blues prospect Dvorsky producing on big stage at WJC
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games