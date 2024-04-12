Hutson signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Canadiens

Expected to join Montreal before season ends after leaving Boston University

Lane Hutson

© Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Lane Hutson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.

The 20-year-old is expected to meet the Canadiens in Detroit on Sunday and could make his NHL debut against the Red Wings either Monday or Tuesday. 

He is tied for the NCAA lead among defensemen with 49 points (15 goals, 34 assists) in 38 games as a sophomore at Boston University. His season ended with a 2-1 overtime loss to the University of Denver in the Frozen Four on Thursday.

Hutson was a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top men's NCAA ice hockey player for the second straight season, and was named a Hockey East First-Team All-Star, also for the second straight season.

He had 97 points (30 goals, 67 assists) and 10 game-winning goals in 77 games in his two college seasons.

Montreal selected Hutson in the second round (No. 62) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Canadiens (30-36-13), who have been eliminated from contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, have three games remaining. They play at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE), followed by a home-and-home set against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday and Tuesday.

