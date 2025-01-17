Dobes, Canadiens edge Stars to extend point streak to 6 

The 23-year-old goalie has allowed four goals while winning his first four NHL starts, including a 34-save shutout in his debut against the Florida Panthers on Dec. 28.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Alex Newhook and Joel Armia scored for the Canadiens (22-18-4), who have points in six straight (5-0-1) and are 11-2-1 in the past 14 games.

Jason Robertson scored, and Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for the Stars (28-15-1), who have lost two of three after a seven-game winning streak.

Slafkovsky tied it 1-1 at 4:37 of the first period. He tapped in a centering pass from Cole Caufield, who drove through the left circle and deked around a sliding Miro Heiskanen before finding Slafkovsky at the top of the crease.

Newhook put the Canadiens ahead 2-1 at 9:15 of the third, redirected a point shot from Lane Hutson past a screened Oettinger.

Armia scored an empty-net goal for the 3-1 final with 17 seconds left.

Robertson gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 3:50 in the first period when he finished a rebound at the bottom of the right face-off circle after Dobes knocked down Evgenii Dadonov’s shot from the left side.