Canadiens at Stars projected lineups

CANADIENS (22-13-6) at STARS (25-9-7)

2 p.m. ET; Victory+ TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson

Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher

Adam Engstrom -- Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Owen Beck, Sam Montembeault

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body), Mike Matheson (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Ilya Lyubushkin -- Alexander Petrovic

Jake Oettinger

Remi Poirier

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Casey DeSmith, Adam Erne

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … DeSmith, a goalie, was granted leave from Dallas to attend to a personal family matter on Saturday. Poirier was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League to back up for Oettinger.