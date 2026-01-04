Canadiens at Stars projected lineups

CANADIENS (22-13-6) at STARS (25-9-7)
2 p.m. ET; Victory+ TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson
Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher
Adam Engstrom -- Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Owen Beck, Sam Montembeault
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body), Mike Matheson (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Ilya Lyubushkin -- Alexander Petrovic
Jake Oettinger
Remi Poirier
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco, Casey DeSmith, Adam Erne
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … DeSmith, a goalie, was granted leave from Dallas to attend to a personal family matter on Saturday. Poirier was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League to back up for Oettinger.